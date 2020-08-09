Crestview Elementary students gear up for first day of hybrid learning

We checked in on Day One of school for students in Washington County

COTTAGE GROVE, Minn. — Jodi Husting greets students on the first day of school at Crestview Elementary in Cottage Grove as eager students begin standing in line.



"They're just taking the necessary precaution, you know, six feet apart so we are just hoping for the best,” says Sheikh Sherif.



Sherif woke up early to drop his sister off for the first day of in-person classes. “They’re just starting up and they have to get back to school,” says Sherif. “Being online is OK for us grown folks, we can manage it, but at least for them meeting in person is better.”

South Washington County schools started a hybrid learning model today – with some students meeting in person, and others online.

The district consists of 16 elementary schools, four middle schools, three comprehensive high schools and one alternative.

"When we think about district 833, we have about 25 percent of our students that are learning virtually and 75 percent of our students that are here doing what we call our hybrid,” says Superintendent Julie Nielsen.

Husting says about one-third of their teachers are doing distance learning and about two-thirds are there on site. Some staff stood outside welcoming students. “It was amazing having kids back at school today,” says Husting. “Even though they were behind a mask we could tell that there were a lot of smiles."

Although wearing a mask may take some getting used to for a few students. “I don't like it,” says one 3rd grader.

Most students say they are excited to get back into the classroom.