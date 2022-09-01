BCA releases back-to-school online safety guidelines

BCA officials say parents should discuss internet safety with their children as they go back to class.

MINNESOTA, USA — The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) released guidelines and reminders for digital safety as back-to-school season begins.

In a press release, BCA officials say parents should discusses "proper device etiquette" with their kids before they go back to class. Officials say "going online can make kids vulnerable to predators." According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), one in seven children is being groomed online.

The BCA's "See It Say It Send It" app, launched in 2021, can make it easier for people to report threats, online or otherwise, against schools across the state. Tips on the app can be anonymous and it is available for students, staff and parents to download. The BCA reports the tips to local law enforcement and "assists as needed with the response to criminal activity."

In an "online safety checklist," the BCA gives reminders for parents and their children to discuss and keep in mind:

- Sextortion is a growing issue. Be careful what you post and share!

- Cyberbullying can be deadly. Don't like or share mean comments.

- Report concerns on the 'See It Say It Send It' app.

School safety starts before our children set foot in the classroom. It begins before they leave home.



From fire and bus safety to identifying threats and dangers, we have you covered as classes get underway. Get your #BackToSchool homework on our website. https://t.co/mHyINPh2Lp pic.twitter.com/5inuW0RZ6R — MnDPS_DPS (@MnDPS_DPS) August 29, 2022

For more information and conversation starters on the topic of online safety, visit http://www.netsmartz.org/Parents.

