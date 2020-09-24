Local students first impressions of back-to-school in the COVID era

From figuring out the "new norm" to thoughts on if fall sports should make a comeback, three students talk about what it's been like going back-to-school

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn — We've heard from the health experts, school districts, teachers and parents but we haven't heard much from students when it comes to the upcoming fall semester.

KARE 11's Alicia Lewis caught up with three students from various high schools around the metro before they started school last month, and now she is checking in to see how they're handling back-to-school during the pandemic.

One of the biggest challenges for all three is the change of routine.

"Trying to retrain our brains to walk in the halls and stay 6 feet apart and it's just more exhausting because on top of school we have a whole new routine," said Emma Boockmeier, a student at Holy Family Catholic High School.

"It's definitely not how I imagined my Junior year to start but I think it's going good considering what's going on," said Anika Lange, a student at Eden Prairie High School.

For Lauren McCutcheon, who attends Lakeville North High School, it's been tough not having the tools her school provides.

"Obviously, I don't have a science lab in my house and beakers and science tools used but my physics teacher is good at being creative and coming up with ways for us to still understand the content and do the lab at home similar to what is done at school," said McCutcheon.

For Anika, who decided to do distance learning due to underlying health conditions, learning from home away from her peers comes with challenges.

"It is definitely hard because our teachers are in school with people and I am seeing everyone in class and then I am at home with my camera off just sitting there, but I think the teachers have done a good job trying to include us in the conversations."

When it comes to the decision on fall sports?

"Obviously I'd love to have football and volleyball," said Emma. "It's part of high school… going to the football games, dressing up, but at the end of the day this year we all have to be flexible."

Lauren misses marching in band during football games.

"I'm in the drumline so I go to all of the football games," said Lauren. "It's been eerie not having the drums or uniform fittings, but I really think that staying safe is more important."

In terms of the overall outlook, the three say it is hard to find any positives while in a pandemic, but they have to try to not take any moment for granted.