Tips for outfitting your kids' home classroom

From decorated desk drawers to making the most of a small space, these ideas are practical, stylish, and affordable.

MINNEAPOLIS — Whether your kids will go back to a physical or digital classroom this fall, they'll spend time working on assignments at home. Here are a few ideas to make their workspace both practical and stylish without breaking the bank.

1. Start fresh

Remove everything from the area so that you have a clean slate.

2. Organize

Besides Marie Kondo, Kathryn from Do It On A Dime probably does it best. This former teacher lives for bins. She says to sort items into categories so that everything has its own home, making cleanup a breeze.

You can save money on bins by shopping at Dollar Tree. Did you know the $1 store has an online store as well?



As for the staples (not literal staples), check IKEA. This desk costs $39.99 and this chair costs $19.99. But don't discount the thrift store. You may also find a great deal within neighborhood swap groups.

3. Go vertical

To avoid clutter, utilize the space above your kids' desks. Ladder desks are a great option but can be expensive like this one from West Elm. A more affordable option is to put up some shelves.

4. Decorate

Spruce it up your kid's space with a plant and challenge them to keep it alive. Tropical plants are low maintenance.



Adding warm lighting, a cozy chair, fun rug, and other kid friendly decor may seem like enough. However, if you follow design expert Mr. Kate, then you know a room isn't complete without some do-it-yourself art.

A quick search of "DIY kids desk" yields a plethora of creative results, including lining desk drawers with wrapping paper and gluing colored pencils onto lamp shades.



5. Include your kids

This tip comes from St. Paul Public Schools:

"Giving your student some options and some choice might help them feel more part of the process and more committed to doing the homework."