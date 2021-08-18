University of Minnesota prepares for return of in-person learning

University leaders are informing students, faculty and staff of updated COVID policies before school starts Sept. 7.

MINNEAPOLIS — In under three weeks, University of Minnesota students will be masked up and seated inside lecture halls for the return of in-person learning. In the meantime, university leaders are informing not only students, but also faculty and staff of updated COVID policies.

"We have more details than we have last week," University President Joan Gabel said. "We will have even more details as the actual start to the fall semester gets closer."

In a virtual town hall Wednesday, leaders answered predetermined questions about Get the Vax 2.0, a plan the university's Board of Regents approved Friday.

Fall 2021 rules include requiring face masks to be worn indoors and asking faculty and staff to attest to their vaccination status.

"The timing and consequences and specifics are being worked on as we talk today," Gabel said.

Gabel says they're adding COVID to the list of required vaccinations for students.

"For our students, upon FDA approval of any of the COVID vaccines, which we anticipate very soon, and with the Board of Regents' approval last Friday, the university is now formally adding that vaccine to those immunizations already required with appropriate exemptions."

Junior Melanie Leminh says she's looking forward to returning to classes after solely doing online learning last year.

"I don't think that it'll be as difficult of a transition this year as it was last year with COVID since we do have a lot figured out," she said.