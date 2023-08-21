"We just wanted to tell kids that this is the future": Albertville school switches to solar power

ALBERTVILLE, Minn. — Typically a field trip means leaving the school building, but for kids at The Goddard School in Albertville, all the action is happening right above them.
"[The kids] come in and say, 'Ms. Alivia, look at the men on the roof today. They're doing the solar panels!'" said Alivia Boddie, the education director. "Lots of oohs and ahhs. They're very excited."
The Goddard School, an early childhood education provider, is converting to solar energy.
"We're investing in a better tomorrow by providing them with renewable energy," Boddie said. "The school is not only doing this to save money but for its environmental and educational value, too."
"We just wanted to tell kids that this is the future," said Vikram Aggarwal, the school's owner. He said the solar panels play a role in the classroom - even preschool students learn what clean energies are.
The Goddard School will be able to receive data from solar panels that will help teachers create different types of curricula.
So far, the stats show that the solar panel system that is being installed on the roof will generate 62,600 kilowatt hours of energy per year. That's equivalent to burning 50,000 pounds of coal or using 4,400 gallons of diesel.
"We cannot stick with the traditional ways of generating electricity because those are not good for our environment," Aggarwal said.
Watch more KARE11 Sunrise:
Watch the latest coverage from KARE11 Sunrise in our YouTube playlist:
WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+
Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.
- Add KARE 11+ on Roku here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Roku Channel Store.
- Add KARE 11+ on Fire TV here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Amazon App Store.
- Learn more about the KARE 11+ app for Apple TV in the Apple App Store.
- Learn more about KARE 11+ here.