Sisters plan to give sunflowers, honoring sibling who died from ovarian cancer

"Everyone will get a bit of Katie's field."

COLUMBUS, Minnesota — Before Katie Bebinger passed away at the age of 32, she had a request.

"She asked me to plant a field of sunflowers," said Katie's older sister, Laura Butchko.

Butchko owns Clever Girl Flowers in Columbus, Minnesota. Along with Katie's field of sunflowers, she also asked Laura to cut her a bouquet every time she made one for someone else.

Laura was happy to fulfill her sister's request.

On Saturday, Sept. 10, Laura and Allie Bebinger, the youngest of the three Bebinger girls, will be honoring Katie's request in a new way.

They will be giving out flowers at the Minnesota Ovarian Cancer Alliance's HOM Teal Strides for Ovarian Cancer Walk.

"A couple blooms to just keep Katie's light going and to keep that hope going," Laura said. "So everyone will get a bit of Katie's field."

Katie was diagnosed in Sept. 2018 with Stage 3 ovarian cancer. She was just 29 years old.

Her sisters remember her as selfless, and call her a "light."

"We were roommates up until the day that she passed," Allie said. "I was sleeping on the couch next to her hospital bed holding her hand every night."

Katie loved walking with her family every year at the HOM Teal Strides walk. Which is another reason her family wants to honor her at the event.

The walk is Saturday, Sept. 10 from 7 a.m. to noon at Rosland Park in Edina. You can find more information about it here.



