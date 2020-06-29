Communities that KARE: Hippy Feet

An apparel line is becoming a life line for homeless youth in Minnesota.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — At the Twin-Cities based apparel company Hippy Feet, the socks are stylish, and social responsibility is part of the mission.

All products are made in the U.S., are eco-friendly, and most important, "everything we do is trying to elevate the homeless community and give back in a way," said Sam Harper, co-founder.

For each pair of socks you buy, a pair is donated to a homeless shelter.

But keeping feet warm and dry isn't enough for Harper and Hippy Feet's other co-founder, Michael Mader.

"We found that if we can give them a job, give them opportunity, give them hope, give them confidence, that is a better way for them to avoid falling into the cycle of homelessness and eventually find self sufficiency," said Mader.

As the name indicates, Hippy Feet found inspiration in the hippie movement.

"[It was] a time where people were caring and loving towards one another. A time when civil rights were at the forefront of everyone's conversation, at the forefront of their minds. And we kind of see that being reflected in today's world as well," explained Mader.

So you can say, looking to the past is taking a step forward in the right direction.