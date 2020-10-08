Communities that KARE: #InOurHearts campaign

Children's Minnesota launched a gratitude campaign. You're invited to give thanks and show support for health care heroes and patients.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — 2020 is anything but picture perfect, but Children's Minnesota is hoping colorful images will brighten the lives of its Healthcare Heroes.

"The days are challenging and the dedication of our HealthCare heroes and the resiliency of our patients and families inspires us to give our all day in and day out," explained Jennifer Soderholm, President of Children's MN Foundation.

That's what inspired the hospital to work with Minneapolis artist, Adam Turman, to create the #InOurHearts campaign.

"He brings his spirit, his creativity, and well his imagination and it just makes this work even more meaningful and fun," Soderholm exclaimed.

Turman designed the graphic that's the center of this effort, two hands creating a heart.

"I just wanted to spread a little joy in some really hard times that we're having. And now this graphic is taking a life of it's own," said Turman.

The image now graces shirts, water bottles and downloadable coloring sheets that you and your children can send back along with a note of thanks.

The sheets will be distributed across the Children's Minnesota system.

"It's a wonderful way to thank our healthcare heroes and also lift the spirits of our patients," said Soderholm.

Turman further explained, "When the artwork can move on and fulfill even more than what I had hoped and dreamed of, that's just great."

There are four ways to participate in the #InOurHearts campaign: