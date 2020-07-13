Communities that KARE: Juxtaposition Arts

A Minneapolis-based nonprofit taps into the talents of our local youth with the help of the best artists in the metro area.

MINNEAPOLIS — Juxtaposition Arts is a feast for the eyes.

"We want to be able to leave a legacy of flavor, of dopeness, as well as economic development," said Roger Cummings, co-founder.

Juxtaposition Arts helps develop the talent of young artists and designers from North Minneapolis and the surrounding metro.

Creators come to this non-profit to learn everything from architecture and contemporary art to graphic design and environmental design taught by industry pros.

These are college-level programs that are free.

"You get to study with some of the best of the best in the metro area," says Cummings. He helped start Juxtaposition Arts in the early '90s; first, informally, as an after school program that taught graffiti art and airbrushing.

"I think art is important because it's a way of expression; it's a way to have cultural currency; it's a way to be able to work with other people," remarked Cummings.

Art is also a way to make money while embracing your passion.

"We've created these pipelines into some of the creative industries, so you can go into that route if you want to start your own business and have an independent livelihood," said Cummings.

You may even recognize some of Juxtaposition's work in designs at the Super Bowl and Final Four.

"That makes a robust portfolio for somebody who is in junior high and high school," remarked Cummings.

Juxtaposition Arts is raising funds to help construct its new campus. It will serve as a manufacturing and workforce development hub.

To learn how you can help, visit Juxtaposition Arts' website.