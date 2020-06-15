Communities that KARE: My Very Own Bed

A Minneapolis-based organization is making sure dreams come true for children who are having a hard time getting a good night's sleep.

MINNEAPOLIS — He's the metro area's own Mr. Sandman.

Michael Allen is the founder and Executive Director of 'My Very Own Bed.'

"For me, to get up and go to work every day, I need a good night's sleep. These kids even more so need a good night's sleep," said Allen.

For six years, Allen and his own dream team of volunteers have been delivering thousands of new beds to children in need of decent rest.

Allen says he first saw this urgent need back in 2014, while helping families move from shelters into stable housing.

"What I saw is kids moving into housing, sleeping on the floor, sharing a bed with mom or dad or the biggest thing that we continue to see is sleeping on an air mattress," recalled Allen.

Allen saw his opportunity to make an impact and hes been on the move ever since.

"It's a very meaningful experience. You get to see the joy a bed brings and you get to see the impact we make in our community," said Allen.

Our crew caught up with Allen as he made a life changing delivery to a family of ten in Minneapolis. The team dropped off six brand new beds for the kids, many of whom were sleeping on the floor.

The team also delivered dream kits to amp up the excitement, which include sheets, blankets, a pillow, stuffed animal, mattress pad and a book.

The family who got one of the most recent deliveries was in the Drake Hotel during the devastating Christmas morning fire.

Now they're off to a new home with beds these children can finally call their own.

"In this world, now more than ever, we need to build community. We need to be there for these kids and provide a good future for these kids through a good night's sleep. So that's why we do this work," said Allen.

My Very Own Bed hit a milestone recently with 2,000 beds delivered.

The organization is supported by foundations and contributions from individuals.

A lot of the work is done by volunteers and 'My Very Own Bed' is always looking for help.