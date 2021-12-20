Adoptable animals need homes for the holidays

Twin Cities-based rescue Secondhand Hounds is looking for volunteers to foster pets this holiday season.

MINNEAPOLIS — It's the season of giving, and while it's temping to have a cute puppy or kitten sitting under the Christmas tree, there's another way you can get that sweet moment without the long-term commitment.

Secondhand Hounds, a foster-rescue in the Twin Cities, is urging people to try fostering to help address their overwhelming need.

"It's nuts over at Secondhand Hounds right now," said founder Rachel Mairose. "Just a lot of people, a lot of requests with the tornadoes in Kentucky."

If the thought of housing a puppy or kitten is holding you back, the rescue has dogs of all shapes, sizes, breeds and ages.

Courtney Myers is a foster volunteer who has opened her home to animals in need for more than a decade, despite having a very busy schedule.

"We just make it work. We have owned animals. I have a 3, 5, and 7-year-old and we all participate, and we all kind of know our chores of what we need to do," Myers said.

If you don't have time or space to foster an animal, you can still help by donating to Secondhand House to help cover food and veterinary costs.

