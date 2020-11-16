Communities that KARE: Union Gospel Mission

The nonprofit is serving up a special holiday giveaway. Thousands of families in need will be able to have a warm Thanksgiving meal at home.

ST PAUL, Minnesota — "Because of COVID, people more than ever are hurting and hungry."

Sheri Lunn, the Manager of Marketing and Communications at Union Gospel Mission Twin Cities, says the nonprofit is getting more requests for help than ever.

With the holidays around the corner, Union Gospel Mission Twin Cities is ramping up its annual Thanksgiving Groceries giveaway.

"We have enough bags to really reach out to about six thousand people this holiday season," said Josh Windham, the Volunteer Services Manager.

He explained, "Everyone will get peas, carrots, cranberries, yams, those types of things. Plus, you'll get a five pound bag of potatoes, and a frozen turkey."

Each bag is filled with little luxuries that so many of us take for granted.

"It's quite a big meal and it's enough for at least five to six people for a family to really have a special holiday," said Windham.

For more than six decades the Union Gospel Mission has been delivering these Thanksgiving blessings across the Twin Cities, but distribution is a bit different this year.

"With our new format of a drive-thru, it's new for us. Usually this is not what we do; we like to be in person, but with COVID, we want to keep everybody safe," explained Windham.

All of this wouldn't be possible without volunteers and the generosity of people across Minnesota.

"We're big about educating the community about how to get involved. People are wanting to serve more than ever," said Windham.

Union Gospel Mission has a full roster of volunteers for the holidays, but they could really use donations.

First, you can give a monetary gift to the holiday meals food program.

Also, there is a need for warm clothing: hats, coats, gloves, and sweaters.