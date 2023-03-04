Community rallies around those impacted by Minnesota train derailment

When residents in Raymond, Minnesota were evacuated following a train derailment on March 30, dozens of volunteers and first responders stepped in to help.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — First responders and neighbors have gone above and beyond in the wake of a train derailment in Raymond, Minnesota on March 30.

It's not easy to rally people out of bed in the morning, but after a BNSF train carrying ethanol and corn syrup derailed around 1 a.m. last Thursday, first responders helped evacuate hundreds of people in and around the small town.

They were moved to the Unity Church in Prinsburg, where dozens of volunteers were already waiting to help.

Not only were volunteers and the Red Cross on site, but restaurants stepped in to provide food for everyone that was suddenly taken out of their homes.

"I can't say how impressed I was with all the volunteers that really just took over. They really just made this work seamlessly," one resident said.

People living in the small town of Raymond, which has about 800 residents were allowed back into their homes later Thursday afternoon.

