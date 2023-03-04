Community rallies around those impacted by Minnesota train derailment

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — First responders and neighbors have gone above and beyond in the wake of a train derailment in Raymond, Minnesota on March 30.
It's not easy to rally people out of bed in the morning, but after a BNSF train carrying ethanol and corn syrup derailed around 1 a.m. last Thursday, first responders helped evacuate hundreds of people in and around the small town.
They were moved to the Unity Church in Prinsburg, where dozens of volunteers were already waiting to help.
Not only were volunteers and the Red Cross on site, but restaurants stepped in to provide food for everyone that was suddenly taken out of their homes.
"I can't say how impressed I was with all the volunteers that really just took over. They really just made this work seamlessly," one resident said.
People living in the small town of Raymond, which has about 800 residents were allowed back into their homes later Thursday afternoon.
Watch more Communities that KARE:
Watch all of the latest stories from Communities that KARE in our YouTube playlist:
WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+
Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.
- Add KARE 11+ on Roku here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Roku Channel Store.
- Add KARE 11+ on Fire TV here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Amazon App Store.
- Learn more about KARE 11+ here.