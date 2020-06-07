Communities that KARE: Firefighters for Healing

The nonprofit is building a Transitional Healing Center in the heart of downtown Minneapolis, just a few block away from HCMC's burn center.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — Firefighters for Healing is a nonprofit that was started by former Minneapolis Firefighter, Jake LaFerriere, after he was badly burned while on the job 10 years ago.

After spending months in the burn unit, Jake saw a big need for support in the burn community.

Today, Firefighters for Healing is helping burn survivors and their families by providing support and resources for thousands of people. Jake knows all too well when someone suffers severe burns, it not only impacts them on a physical level, but on an emotional and mental one as well.

Many burn survivors have to spend weeks, even months in the hospital depending on the severity of their burns, which can be financially devastating.

"We show up on the worst of days and provide as much love as we can healing is about community, coming together in support of each other in those difficult dark spots and valleys," said Jake.

Last year alone, Firefighters for Healing helped nearly 2,000 people, whether that was a gift to brighten their day, a scholarship to a young athlete, sending kiddos to Camp Red, a burn camp the non-profit created for young burn survivors, or by providing a place for families to stay. The nonprofit is now building a Transitional Healing Center in the heart of downtown Minneapolis just a block away from HCMC's burn center.

"It's all about providing home away from homes for our families that we serve it gives them an opportunity to stay free of charge coming into the Twin Cities for any medical prognosis at all where they need short and long term housing," said Jake.

The Transitional Healing Center will be on the 2nd floor of a 10 story building and will be a space dedicated entirely to Firefighters for Healing families

"The beauty of this is there are no other buildings of its kind in North America so what we are doing here in Minneapolis it is unprecedented," said Jake.

The Transitional Healing Center will cost roughly $6 million dollars and they've raised about $1 million so far. The nonprofit needs the community's help because they are breaking ground later this summer.

CLICK HERE If you would like to learn more or donate to their mission.