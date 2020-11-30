Communities that KARE: Good in the 'Hood

With 1-in-8 Minnesotans experiencing hunger, a local organization is pushing to end food insecurity with pop-up programs like food shelves.

FRIDLEY, Minnesota — Good in the 'Hood has been around since 2003, but the Fridley-based nonprofit's work is needed more than ever.

"We went from in March, we served about 4,500 people with a week's worth of groceries. In April, that jumped to 7,500 and in May that went to 19,000. It continues to be high and those numbers are growing because unemployment's growing," explained Shawn Morrison, Executive Director of Good in the 'Hood.



With those skyrocketing numbers, Morrison and his wife Jamie are upping the ante. They've set up 24 host sites in the Twin Cities for a pop-up program called Food Shelf in a Box.



"We bring groceries to communities of need, places like schools, section 8 apartments, career force centers, churches," said Morrison.

Once a month, Good in the 'Hood volunteers arrive at the location, set up, distribute and clean up, all in about six hours.

As the holidays approach, the nonprofit is helping in other ways, too.

"We're bringing winter coats to those who are experiencing homelessness, we're collecting wool socks and we're doing gift cards for kids in need, so we can offer holiday help to those that are financially vulnerable," mentioned Morrison.

Jamie, the Director or Operations, elaborated on why their mission is so important, saying "We never want to see anybody either go to bed hungry or be afraid that they can't provide warm footwear, coats, appropriate clothing so that their children are able to be safe."



And Good in the 'Hood is hoping you'll take up the cause.

"We can't do it alone. We really need those who are Twin Cities residents to join us and to mobilize in efforts to help those who have the greatest need: those who are hurting, are broken, dealing with unemployment, that are financially and economically vulnerable," exclaimed Morrison.



Shawn and Jamie sum up Good in the 'Hood as a change organization. The organization inspires intentional kindness. "People need help, but more importantly they need hope," Shawn concluded.

There are many more amazing programs through Good in the 'Hood. The nonprofit also delivers shoes to shelters and schools and they have a new program called "SoleCare for Souls," which offers foot-related medical treatments by registered nurses to those who are experiencing homelessness.