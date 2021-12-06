'The message is about generosity' | Guthrie Theatre hosts annual holiday food drive

In Communities that KARE, the spirit of the season shines on the stage and out on the curb of the Guthrie Theater.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — There are many takeaways from "A Christmas Carol." One, in particular, is especially powerful in this pandemic. Rebecca Noon, the director of community engagement at the Guthrie Theater, said it best, "that spirit of generosity lives within every person."

That is the hope of the Guthrie, and it's a call to action. During this year's run of the Dickens classic, the theater is collecting nonperishable goods for "The Food Group." It's a nearly 40-year holiday partnership that's endured even when COVID-19 emerged. In 2020 COVID forced the theatre to cancel the in-person productions of everything show, including "A Christmas Carol."

So the Guthrie thought outside the box, opening a drive-up and drop-off donation drive.

"We had no idea that actually this was going to be such a huge success," recalled Noon.

The Guthrie collected more than 8,000 pounds of food and nonperishable goods in a few days. It was equivalent to over 7,000 meals for Minnesota families in need.

And now that the show is back on, the drive-up is on too. It's a fresh reminder of what Dickens wanted us to know about the spirit of the season.

"The message is about generosity, and it's about not just giving what you can, but giving more than you can."

The curbside food drive at the Guthrie Theatre, located at 818 South 2nd Street in Minneapolis, and runs from Dec. 10 through Dec. 12 from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. each day.

Suggested donation items include: