Hope in Motion: Racers raising funds and support for cancer patients

June 6 is National Cancer Survivors Day, so racers will rally for a foundation supporting cancer patients and their families, on this week's "Communities that KARE."

RICHFIELD, Minnesota — When the going gets tough, this is the one case where it's okay to run. Each step will help a cancer patient afford to focus on treatment instead of their medical bill.

"It's really emotional to get that, to cross that finish line, to recognize what we've overcome." Marc Thompson of Ham Lake is a Hodgkin's Lymphoma survivor who will be lacing up for Saturday's "Hope in Motion 5K" by Minnesota Oncology.

"It's one of the most powerful moments of the year for me. It's so many people, so many different walks of life, it's very emotional," explained Thompson.

This particular race means a lot to him for many reasons, including catching up with fellow survivors and helping out the team of doctors who helped treat his cancer.

"We're still very grateful for the care and treatment that they provided me all those years back. So we just wanted to go and support them," said Thompson. That support will go a long way. Organizers want to raise $50,000 to benefit the Angel Foundation, which helps thousands of cancer patients in the metro area financially and emotionally.

"That's exactly what we do. [We] provide that relief when they need it most during a really dark time," explained Dave Becker, the Angel Foundation's president. "We help with your rent, we help with your mortgage, we put food on your table, gas in your car so that you can get to treatment.

The mission is deeply personal for Becker, who recalled his history with the disease. "I lost my father to cancer and my brother to cancer and have seen the path of devastation that cancer can leave a family. And I just love being a part of helping and providing for those that need us."

There's still time to register for Hope in Motion. It's happening on Sunday, June 6th.

The race begins at 9 a.m. at Veterans Park in Richfield.

The event includes a 5K walk/run, 1-mile family walk, kids dash, and cancer survivor celebration.

Safety measures will be in place, such as staggered start times, limiting event capacity, social distancing, and requiring face masks.

Information about registration is available here. Online registration closes at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, June 4th.

Cancer survivors may register for free using promo code STARS