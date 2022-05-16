In the Heart of the Beast Puppet Theatre creates new puppet lending library

When you think of a library you typically think of checking out books, but soon a library of a different kind will allow you to check out puppets.

In the Heart of the Beast Theatre (HOTB) in Minneapolis will be just one of three puppet libraries in the nation.

"It's about building community through the arts and in particular puppet and mask artistry," said HOTB director Michelle Pett. "So using figures, using very basic materials like cardboard and paste, and paper mache, and animated that through the human spirit."

In the Heart of the Beast Theatre has been around for nearly four decades showcasing local artists and their stories in the form of puppet theatre.

"We are able to tell a story in a deeper way, in some ways some times, through this inanimate object animated by a human being."

Now Heart of the Beast is looking to share these handcrafted artistic creations with Minnesota's first puppet lending library.

"The puppet library will work just like a library so we will gather your contact info and you will be able to check a puppet out for a couple of weeks, you can use it for a bday party a neighborhood celebration, a gala, a wedding a street demo, etc." said Michelle. "The idea is, you have an excess of puppets, people love puppets, they like to communicate with their own story and their own feelings through puppetry and we haven't had an adequate way to welcome the community in to be able to use what we've been building for almost 50 years."

In the Heart of the Beast's puppet lending library is NOT open to the public just yet.

Michelle says they are hoping they will be able to have it ready by this fall.

They do, however, have a show lined up for June 16th.