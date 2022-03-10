Indeed Brewing serves local nonprofits one pint at a time

Learn about the Wednesday initiative raising money for a nonprofit picked by brewery employees, on Communities that KARE.

MINNEAPOLIS — Indeed Brewing is changing lives locally with a pint of beer.

On Wednesdays, for the past decade, the brewery holds a fundraiser for local nonprofits through the Indeed We Can charity initiative.

“We take all of the net profits, and we donate those profits to nonprofit organizations,” says Indeed co-founder Tom Whisenand.

Each week the brewery raises anywhere from $500 to $4,000. Those proceeds make a huge different for organizations like Children’s Law Center of Minnesota (CLC).

CLC provides free legal advocacy for kids in the foster care system, and also trains volunteer attorneys to represent the children in court.

“That allows us to be the voice for so many children that come into care that don’t have an attorney, that don’t have somebody standing by them," said executive director Lilia Panteleeva.

Indeed is hosting a night for the CLC on Wednesday, June 22 from 3-11 p.m.. Staff and board members from the nonprofit will be at the Minneapolis brewery from 4:30- 6:30 p.m..

According to their website, in 2019 Indeed We Can supported 58 nonprofits between their Minneapolis and Milwaukee locations, with a donation total of $85,000.

"They're not huge donations, we're not a large corporation, but we hope that they make a difference," Whisenand said.