KARE 11 reporter creates kids show on YouTube, inspiring hospital patients

Reporter Gordon Severson created "Job Jams" on YouTube to teach kids about jobs they can have in the future, and it's now inspiring kids at Children's Minnesota.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn — KARE 11 reporter Gordon Severson and his wife Ashley noticed that some of the programming on YouTube geared towards kids wasn't actually the best kind for kids to consume.

"We just came across a lot of content out there that we just thought was so about consumerism for kids, trying to get them to buy things, trying to get them to do all of these bad behaviors, and so we just thought we should create something positive and inspires kids to dream big," said Gordon.

That's exactly what they did and "Job Jams" was born.

"We're talking about jobs and careers and we want kids to be able to aspire to be whatever they want to be and to know that the skies the limit and introduce them to careers they might not even know exist," said Ashley.

From cranberry growers to bee keepers, each episode gives a glimpse into a day in the life of that job.

"We're always looking for cool ideas, so if there is anyone out there that has a cool idea... let us know," said Gordon.

Job Jams even caught the attention of the Star Studio, which is the in-house TV station at Children's Minnesota. Now the youngsters in the hospital can access the educational programming anytime they want.

"To give the kids something to watch and to see and to dream about while they are there when they get home they can start learning more about these cool careers and jobs that they might want to do," said Gordon.