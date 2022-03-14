‘Joy Ambassador’ spreads happiness at Anoka-Hennepin School District office

On Communities that KARE, learn about Johnny Lindgren, who earned his job as "Joy Ambassador" by using his gift of happiness.

ANOKA, Minn. — There's a lot of responsibility that comes with a title like ‘Joy Ambassador. ‘



Johnny Lindgren certainly earned the job and his title. Every Wednesday, John, a high school senior, visits staff at Anoka-Hennepin Schools District Office. He delivers inspirational quotes to get people through the week.



It’s a collection of special deliveries now taped on staff members’ desks as reminders



“If your goal is to spread negativity then that's unkind,” said Lindgren. “I just like to spread joy wherever I go.”

Lindgren was born with Cerebral Palsy and has gone through several brain surgeries when he was younger. Now on the verge of graduation, the district is sending him off by having him do what he does best.



Because after all, we need a little joy right now more than ever.