Lakefront Music Festival to fundraise for Rotary; featuring classic rock and country

Prior Lake's Rotary Club will host the event and use the sale money for their Signature Project announced in 2024.

Example video title will go here for this video

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. — Looking for something to do next weekend? The Lakefront Music Festival will take place July 14 and 15, with headliner Lynyrd Skynyrd.

The festival will highlight classic rock artists on Friday night, including REO Speedwagon and Black Stone Cherry.

For country fans, singers Darius Rucker, Tyler Hubbard and Joe Nichols will perform on Saturday night.

As of July 10, Saturday tickets were sold out but Friday tickets remain. For tickets and more information, go to the Lakefront Music Festival website.

The event is located at Lakefront Park, and will not have parking options at the site. Attendees are recommended to park at Red Tail Ridge Elementary and use the free shuttles.

The Prior Lake Rotary Club will host the event, alongside the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community and Mystic Lake Casino Hotel. Ticket sales will go to the Rotary Club, Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools' Laker Athletic Booster Club, Patrons of the Arts and Activities and Parents, Teachers and Children groups.

The Rotary Club will use the money from sales, up to $1 million, for the development of their signature project, which is set to be decided in February 2024. Community organizations can apply to seek funding from this project, and applications open in October 2023.

For more information about the project, go to the club's website.

Do you know someone who is making a difference, or is there a business or nonprofit going above and beyond to help others? Send us your ideas for stories of "Communities that KARE" in the form below:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.

Watch more Communities that KARE: