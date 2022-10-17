Champlin family creates custom-designed crayons to send to Masonic Children's Hospital

Every holiday season, Julie Hagan and family collect donations for the children at Masonic Children's Hospital, where her daughter Lexie received care.

CHAMPLIN, Minn. — The Hagan family of Champlin considers the Masonic Children’s Hospital a second home. Their oldest daughter, Lexie, was born with a rare metabolic disorder, Medium-chain acyl-CoA dehydrogenase deficiency (MCADD).

“It falls under a FOD, which is a fatty acid oxidation disorder,” Lexie’s mom, Julie, said. “There’s a whole bunch of different kinds. MCADD is the most common and the least severe.”

Still, MCADD can be fatal for infants if not found and treated right away. Julie said the newborn screening saved Lexie’s life.

Lexie is now an upbeat and active 15-year-old girl. She does impressive stunts in the air on aerial silks, plays percussion in marching band at Osseo High School, and competes in American Ninja Warrior-style competitions.

Though on a daily basis, she has to deal with extra medical needs. She’s on medication and has to fuel up more often than most, eating every four hours so she doesn’t faint. If she gets sick with something like the flu, it’s more severe on her body, landing her in the hospital. She also lives with celiac disease.

“Typically, we have at least one hospital stay a year,” Julie said.

The Hagans even spent Christmas at the hospital when Lexie was 2 years old.

“That kind of brought awareness to us as far as the need for donations for the kids at the hospital… especially around the holidays,” Julie said.

The Hagans also know the financial and emotional toll it takes on families. Ever since that Christmas, the Hagans have collected donations for children and families who spend holidays at the hospital.

Throughout the year, they’ll check for sales on toys to see what they can donate come wintertime. And over the past two years, they have donated colorful, homemade crayons.

The Hagans collect used crayons from community members, melt them down, and use chocolate molds in all sorts of fun shapes and designs, from a toolbox, to back-to-school themes, to little hands or hearts. Julie also makes blue and yellow ribbons, which is the official awareness ribbon for FOD: fatty acid oxidation disorder. Julie will melt the wax, and Lexie and her sister help package.

While Julie makes and sells the crayons year-round through her business, Spotted Pig Designs, she makes extra around the holidays for donations. They’re always looking for more people to donate crayons.

