Make-A-Wish partnering with Winnebago Industries to bring outdoor adventures to kids

In Communities that KARE, a new partnership is making wishes come true and bringing adventure to the lives of children with critical illnesses.

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — Nothing says bonding like an old-fashioned family road trip. That might sound cringe-worthy for some, but for others, it's a dream that the Make-A-Wish Foundation hopes to make come true.

The nonprofit partnered with Eden Prairie-based Winnebago Industries to create outdoor adventures.

"Whether a child is really interested in getting outdoors to hike, or getting outdoors to bike or just explore a national park, we know that we can help create that memorable, just really life-changing experience," said Katy Friesz, Vice President of Corporate Responsibility at Winnebago Industries.

Right now, Make-A-Wish has more than 500 camping wishes in its pipeline.

Winnebago Industries is sending out its fleet of Grand Design RVs to make those wishes happen.

"I personally have traveled with my family in RVs, and the little moments that you have together outside in nature, just are indescribable," said Friesz. "That feeling that experience is something that we really want to share."

The partnership also includes ties with the National Parks Service to encourage the exploration of roads less traveled.

"Some of the parks you don't imagine or some of the monuments or things that are those hidden treasures are national treasures," said Friesz. "There are so many beautiful opportunities here that can again create those moments around the campfire, on the hiking trail, next to a lake, of course."

RV Retailers, LLC also plays a role in helping to fulfill children's wishes. In fact, Winnebago Industry leaders emphasized the importance of its work with RV Retailers in scaling up and increasing grant outdoor wish experiences.

“This partnership with Make-A-Wish and Winnebago Industries will help us fulfill our higher purpose of helping families spend time together, travel across America, experience the great outdoors, pursue their dreams and create lifetime memories. Our dealers have worked closely with Make-a-Wish chapters locally for years. We are thrilled to join the Winnebago Industries Foundation and Make-A-Wish to help grant wishes for children and families who need it most,” says Jon Ferrando, President and CEO of RV Retailer.

Winnebago Industries, a $4.3B company, also plans to expand its community work in local neighborhoods and with Minnesota nonprofits in the months to come.

Since its founding in 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 350,000 wishes for children with critical illnesses in the U.S.

Make-A-Wish has 59 chapters serving every community in the U.S., and grants more than 25 wishes every day for children with critical illnesses throughout the country.

Giving to your local chapter truly impacts the children in your community! Get more information and learn how to get involved on the Make-A-Wish website.