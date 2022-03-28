Princeton Public Schools and local library expand student access to e-books

On Communities that KARE, learn about the partnership between a school district and public library giving students free access to thousands of e-books.

PRINCETON, Minn. — Princeton Public Schools and the East Central Regional Library are teaming up to make it easier for students to get e-books.

Princeton Public Schools uses the Sora reading app. Now when each student logs into the app with their school-provided tablet or computer, they can also log into the East Central Regional Library's collection of age-appropriate e-books and audiobooks.

It's free for the students and they don't even need a library card. It's a move that educators with the district say greatly expands the volume of titles students can borrow for classroom assignments and reading for fun.

It also makes access to the public library easier for everyone.

"It also helps eliminate some of those barriers of having to get to the public library and get a library card, some of those things that keep kids from using our collection," said Carla Lydon, executive director for East Central Regional Library.

East Central Regional Library also partners with several other districts in the area, like Chisago Lakes and Cambridge-Isanti.