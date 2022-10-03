A new nonprofit creates exciting adventures for veterans and first responders living with PTSD

This week's Communities that KARE is about regaining the warrior spirit, building confidence and restoring independence in the great outdoors.

RIVER FALLS, Wis. — It's a shot straight to the heart.

"It's about the camaraderie and the love that we show for each other," said Greg Hungiville. He and his wife Lisa run the newest branch of the nonprofit "Cast and Hook Fishing," called "Rustic Warriors."

The aim is to help first responders, veterans, and their families dealing with anxiety and PTSD. "And [we] let them know, 'Hey, you're not alone. We deal with the same issues that you do," said Hungiville. "We're both military, and we're both dealing with PTSD ourselves. And so we feel like it's time to give back."

As the name suggests, the nonprofit takes people on adventures in rustic areas. "It's fishing, if it's hunting, if it's hiking, if it's kayaking, horseback riding, we do all that, even skydiving," explained Hungiville.

The outdoor adventures are all to help restore independence and self-confidence.

KARE 11 caught up with the Rustic Warriors team as they took a husband and wife to learn bow hunting. The outdoor lesson just reiterated Hungiville's love for giving back. "This is my passion. I think about others before myself, so I think it's important to have an organization out there that people know that they can lean on," he said.

"For me, I want to touch people's souls, I want to touch their hearts, and I want to touch their minds."

Rustic Warriors is a sister company to Cast & Hook Fishing Inc., a 501(c)3 founded in 2021 by Richard and Lindsay Puente. Richard is a retired army veteran and current St. Paul police officer. Lindsay is retired military and is currently a licensed therapist.

A second, newly established company through Cast & Hook, called Shepherds, provides free meals and clothing to those in need.

