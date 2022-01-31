Saint Paul Winter Carnival initiates a 'Day of Good'

The carnival is dubbed the "Coolest Celebration on Earth," but on this Communities that KARE learn about how its not just a fun time, its a chance to do some good.

SAINT PAUL, Minnesota — For King Boreas and the rest of the Saint Paul Winter Carnival's Royal Court, their crowning isn't the pinnacle of their reign. The characters actually spend a lot of their time doing good in the community.

The Carnival's Royal Family gives back throughout the year through service projects, as do the Vulcans and the Klondike Kates.

"I decided that this year, we needed a Saint Paul Winter Carnival Day of Good where we focus a lot of those energies on one day," explained Lisa Jacobson, the Saint Paul Festival and Heritage Foundation president.

On Monday, Jan. 31 there will be a blood drive, a food collection for the Hallie Q. Brown Community Center in the Rondo neighborhood, and a vaccination bus at Rice Park.

Plus, the Royals are leading a clothing and blanket drive for people and animals in need. "Small ones that will be donated to the Animal Humane Society and then regular adult-sized and children's size that will be donated to the local police and fire department for when someone is in a crisis, in a car accident, in a fire. They'll have those warm fleece blankets to give out," said Jacobson.

The Day of Good doesn't have to be one and done; you can help give year-round. For example, you can go to the Saint Paul Winter Carnival's website and donate to the nonprofit. Just put in the description where you would like your money to go.