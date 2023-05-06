Sunrise crew creates a brew for charity

We teamed up with Heavy Rotation Brewing to brew a charity beer for our Summer Meals for Kids initiative.

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn — The KARE 11 Sunrise crew created a beer for a GREAT cause!

We teamed up with Heavy Rotation Brewing Co. to brew a charity beer for our Summer Meals for Kids initiative with Second Harvest Heartland.

One dollar from every "Sunrise Citrus Wheat" sold will provide three meals to kids this summer!

Be sure to join us this Friday, June 9 at Heavy Rotation Brewing in Brooklyn Park at 4 p.m. The whole team will be there!

There will also be a free Meat Raffle, Minnesota Twins tickets prize packs and live music with Matt & Laurel.

Friday, June 9 at Heavy Rotating Brewing

Beer Taps — Noon

Sunrise crew meet & greet — 4 p.m.

FREE meat raffle — 5 p.m.

Matt & Laurel Live — 7 p.m.





