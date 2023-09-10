Rainbow Wardrobe helps people dress like their most authentic selves

Twin Cities Pride uses the Rainbow Wardrobe to ensure cost doesn't get in the way of people feeling like their authentic selves.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — When it comes to picking out clothing, you want to find something comfortable, affordable, and most importantly, something that feels like you.

This is where the Rainbow Wardrobe comes in. Twin Cities Pride created a year-round clothing swap in its headquarters in Minneapolis. Organizers say that when people hear the term "gender-affirming," they think about medical care. But clothes play a pivotal part in the journey.

Twin Cities Pride uses the Rainbow Wardrobe to ensure cost doesn't get in the way of people feeling like their authentic selves. "It really is something that not only affects your mental health but your physical health. So being able to provide those resources to those who can't afford it, and still help them get that gender-affirming clothing is something that we really believe in," said Kelsey Alto, the director of programming at Twin Cities Pride.

The organization says people often come with specific needs, like work clothes. The Rainbow Wardrobe will pull together different looks in a private appointment so shoppers can feel comfortable. Workers have already seen the wardrobe make a difference.

"There was one teenager who found this red velvet coat, and we knew that that coat was going to be something that was going to take a specific person who was going to love it. And when he put it on, his mom said, 'I don’t think he will ever take that coat off.'"

Right now, there's a need for seasonal clothes like coats and winter gear. Twin Cities Pride is seeing an influx of people coming to Minnesota after the Trans Refuge Bill was passed, which prevents out-of-state laws from interfering in the practice of gender-affirming health care.

"A lot of them had to drop everything and leave their states as [anti-LGBTQ+] laws were being passed, and that’s really expensive to do," said Alto.

There are ways for people to help, like donating clothing. The Rainbow Wardrobe needs items like new or slightly used clothing, new undergarments, new or slightly used accessories, and new make-up and beauty products. The wardrobe is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. If you have any questions or want to book a shopping appointment, email rainbowcircle@tcpride.org.

Another event to help the Rainbow Wardrobe and Twin Cities Pride is the "You Belong Fall Festival." It's on Oct. 14 at the Urban Growler Brewing Company in Saint Paul. From 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., you can check out live music from Hildie Edwards, Colin Bracewell, and Nur-D, and visit the queer maker's market.

After that, Twin Cities Pride is hosting the "Of the Rainbow Feast." It's going to be a Thanksgiving meal for people who don't have family to celebrate the holiday with. Details will be released at a later date.

