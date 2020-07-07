eyesUP: KARE 11's campaign to end distracted driving into 4th year

KARE 11's Alicia Lewis shares more about where her #eyesUP campaign is today and how we can still do better when it comes to distracted driving awareness.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn — As more people get back on the roads, there's still a really big problem when people get behind the wheel - and that's distracted driving. KARE 11's Alicia Lewis shares more about where her #eyesUP campaign is today and how we can still do better when it comes to distracted driving awareness.

"I started the #eyesUP campaign four years ago because I saw a problem. People driving carelessly, causing crashes and taking lives. I myself was part of the problem, so I wanted to find a way to be part of the solution.

We can change the laws. In fact, we have. The hands-free bill passed in Minnesota a year ago thanks to the many families consistently urging lawmakers that the time for change is now.

It is now illegal to hold a cell phone while driving... and what just grinds my gears is that I still see so many people breaking this law every single day.

According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, during the first nine months of the hands-free law, more than 16,000 drivers were cited for failing to comply with the law.

We need to fix this.

So how do we do that? Well, we all have to do our part.

It's all about education and focusing on changing our own behavior when driving.

You hear a text come in... ignore it. You need to put in directions... use voice control or pull over. You want to look for something in the back seat... it can wait.