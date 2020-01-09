eyesUP: Road rule reminders as students head back to school

It's been quiet out on the roads over the past 5 months but we may start to see things pick up as some districts have students heading back to school.

This means more buses and more cars hitting the roadways

I know most of us know this but it's an important reminder.

Drive the posted speed in school zones, officers will be on the look out for this.

Watch for pedestrians at cross walks, you have to stop at those when people are present... it's not a suggestion.

Be on alert for school bus stop arms even if it's on the other side of the road. You have to stop too unless there's a median or barricade between.

Make sure you are focused on driving and not distracted by anything... especially your cellphone.