A stray dog kept stealing a purple unicorn from Dollar General, so an animal control officer bought it for him

Sisu is available for adoption at Duplin County Animal Services. He and his stuffed unicorn are a package deal!

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. — Nobody likes a thief, but you might make an exception for this one.

A stray dog in Duplin County, North Carolina just couldn’t stay away from a stuffed purple unicorn inside a Dollar General. The dog named ‘Sisu’ kept breaking into the store and stealing the stuffed animal. Duplin County Animal Services said an animal control officer was called to the store, and the officer ended up buying the unicorn for the pup.