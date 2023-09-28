x
Toys For Tots

Sign up to share your Toys for Tots donation success with an appearance on KARE 11

School groups, clubs, businesses, and more are welcome to share their donation story on air from Nov. 27- Dec. 13.
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — The holiday season-- and the U.S. Marine Corps' annual Toys for Tots campaign-- are closer than you think!

Each year, KARE 11 features organizations from across Minnesota as they share their success stories collecting donations for Toys for Tots.

You can submit a request for your team to appear on one of our broadcasts from Nov. 27 – Dec. 13 using the form below.

Groups will be featured in these newscasts:

  • Monday-Friday: 12pm, 5pm, 6pm, 10pm (pre-recorded at 7pm)
  • Saturday: 8am, 9am, 5pm, 6pm
  • Sunday: 5pm

You don't need to sign up to be on TV to drop off a donation! The collection tent at KARE 11's studios will be open daily from 8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

KARE 11+ will also livestream toy donation drop-offs all day on December 13th!

WATCH: 2022 Toys for Tots appearances at KARE 11:

