x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Minneapolis St. Paul News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | Minneapolis, Minnesota | kare11.com

Toys For Tots

Create a Toys for Tots Group Fundraising Page

Many groups are raising funds virtually this year and we've provided a site to track your progress.
Credit: KARE 11

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minnesota — Thanks to the help of Give MN, KARE 11 has created a Group Fundraising page for groups or individuals to raise funds in support of Toys for Tots.

This allows you to track your progress, see who donated, and provide donors a place to donate. 

To create a page, just go to the Team Fundraising page and follow these steps: 

  • Click "Join this Team." This will allow you to create a site just for your fundraising initiatives. 
  • Click "Create a New Fundraiser."
  • Click "Build Your Fundraiser."
  • Set up your page by creating a name, uploading a group page image (size 770 x 570), setting a fundraising goal (you can always change), and providing a description.  

Reach out to community@kare11.com with any questions or for assistance setting up. 

Related Articles