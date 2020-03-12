Create a Toys for Tots Group Fundraising Page

Many groups are raising funds virtually this year and we've provided a site to track your progress.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minnesota — Thanks to the help of Give MN, KARE 11 has created a Group Fundraising page for groups or individuals to raise funds in support of Toys for Tots.

This allows you to track your progress, see who donated, and provide donors a place to donate.

To create a page, just go to the Team Fundraising page and follow these steps:

Click "Join this Team." This will allow you to create a site just for your fundraising initiatives.

Click "Create a New Fundraiser."

Click "Build Your Fundraiser."

Set up your page by creating a name, uploading a group page image (size 770 x 570), setting a fundraising goal (you can always change), and providing a description.