Create a Toys for Tots Group Fundraising Page

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minnesota — Thanks to the help of Give MN, KARE 11 has created a Group Fundraising page for groups or individuals to raise funds in support of Toys for Tots.
This allows you to track your progress, see who donated, and provide donors a place to donate.
To create a page, just go to the Team Fundraising page and follow these steps:
- Click "Join this Team." This will allow you to create a site just for your fundraising initiatives.
- Click "Create a New Fundraiser."
- Click "Build Your Fundraiser."
- Set up your page by creating a name, uploading a group page image (size 770 x 570), setting a fundraising goal (you can always change), and providing a description.
Reach out to community@kare11.com with any questions or for assistance setting up.