Overnight fire guts church on St. Paul's east side

ST PAUL, Minn. — The future of an eastside St. Paul church building is uncertain following an overnight fire Tuesday that led to a partial collapse.

Assistant Fire Chief Roy Mokosso says crews were dispatched to a reported church fire on the 1000 block of Minnehaha Ave. E just after 9 p.m. They arrived to find heavy smoke and flames leaping from the second story of the Eastside Seventh-day Adventist Church.

Mokosso says firefighters immediately took a defensive approach, extinguishing the fire from outside the building before attempting to enter. The church was locked, and fire crews had to force their way inside.

The assistant chief added that there were no signs of a break-in or forced entry before crews arrived.

More than 50 firefighters from nine companies responded to the church fire, and were on the scene for four and a half hours, according to Mokosso. The St. Paul Department of Safety Inspections was called in to assess what is described as a partial collapse of the building.

At this time the cause of the fire is under investigation.

