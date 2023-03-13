Overnight fire in Prior Lake claims a life

Crews knocked down the fire on the 3500 block of Willow Beach St. SW before finding a woman inside the home unresponsive.

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. — The State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of a house fire that claimed the life of a woman in Prior Lake late Sunday.

Fire crews were dispatched to a home on the 3500 block of Willow Beach Street SW after a neighbor called 911 just before 10:30 p.m., and found the front of the structure in flames. City officials say firefighters were able to knock down the flames and contain the fire within minutes.

While searching the structure firefighters located a woman who was unresponsive. Despite lifesaving measures she did not survive.

The woman's official cause of death will be determined by the State Medical Examiner's Office.

