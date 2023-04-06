Owamni closed due to electrical fire

MINNEAPOLIS — Editor's note: The video above first aired on KARE 11 in June 2022.
Popular Indigenous restaurant Owamni by the Sioux Chef is taking a time-out from serving up corn sandwiches and elk short ribs after an electrical fire broke out in the building Wednesday afternoon.
In social media posts, Owamni explained that the fire broke out on the bottom, or river level, of their building. The restaurant is located on the street level of the structure.
"Our landlords, the @minneapolisparks team, are doing an amazing job bringing in experts that can help us get up and running ASAP," the restaurant said in its posts.
According to Elizabeth Shaffer, District 4 Commissioner with the Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board, electrical power at the Water Works Pavilion building went out around 2:30 p.m. About 30 minutes later, staff discovered smoke in the electrical room, she said.
In a Facebook post, Shaffer said the Minneapolis Fire Department found "extensive damage" to the electrical panel, prompting Owamni to close until further notice. "Panel is toast," Shaffer wrote.
No one was injured in the fire.
Owamni said restaurant leaders hope to have more information to share Thursday.
The popular eating spot, led by Sean Sherman and Dana Thompson, opened in July 2021 and was honored with the James Beard Award for Best New Restaurant in 2022.
The menu draws from ingredients sourced from Native American producers, highlights Indigenous cuisine and doesn't have any colonial ingredients such as dairy or wheat flour.
