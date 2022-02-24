Owamni, Union Hmong Kitchen semifinalists for prestigious James Beard Award

Two Minneapolis hotspots and their chefs are in the running for the foodie version of an Oscar.

MINNEAPOLIS — Two Minneapolis restaurants are in the running for one of the most sought-after honors in the business - a James Beard Award.

The James Beard Foundation published the list of semifinalists for 2022 Wednesday, recognizing "exceptional talent in the culinary and food media industries, as well as a demonstrated commitment to racial and gender equity, community, sustainability, and a culture where all can thrive."

Owamni and Union Hmong Kitchen among those were recognized in the "Best New Restaurant" category, featuring establishments opened in 2020 or 2021 that demonstrate excellent cuisine and hospitality, and are deemed likely to make a significant impact in coming years.

Sean Sherman from Owamni and Yia Vang from Union Hmong Kitchen are also nominated for a "Best Chef" award in the Midwest region. Chefs receiving this award are noted for setting high standards with their culinary skills and leadership abilities, in addition to making efforts to help create a sustainable work culture, and have been working as a chef in their region for at least three years.

Chef Jorge Guzmán from Petite León joins them in this nomination.

Winners will be announced at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards ceremony on Monday, June 13, 2022 in Chicago.

Kim Bartmann of the Bartmann Group in Minneapolis is a semifinalist in the "Outstanding Restaurateur" category.