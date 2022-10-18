Owatonna Police ask for help locating missing teen

Officials say 15-year-old Alexa Moreno-Lopez was last seen Sept. 13. She is described as 5-foot-3, 115 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

OWATONNA, Minn. — Officials are asking for the public's assistance in finding a missing teen who was last seen in September.

According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, 15-year-old Alexa Moreno-Lopez was last seen on Sept. 13, 2022, near Lakeside Foods in Owatonna, Minnesota. Owatonna Police say they believe Alexa might be with an adult male relative living in the Willmar area.

Alexa is described as 5-foot-3, 115 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information is asked to call local law enforcement or Detective Derrik Quinlan with the Owatonna Police Department at 507-676-4177.

