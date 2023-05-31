Owatonna PD, BCA investigating after woman found dead under I-35 bridge

Owatonna Police officers were called to the scene on the 600 block of Florence Avenue around 10 p.m. on May 30, according to a release from the department.

OWATONNA, Minn. — The Owatonna Police Department and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating after a woman's body was found underneath a bridge on Interstate 35.

Owatonna Police officers were called to the scene on the 600 block of Florence Avenue around 10 p.m. on May 30, according to a release from the department.

According to Rochester's KTTC-TV, the officers found 25-year-old Sabrina Schnoor of Elysian, who had suffered a single gunshot wound. Police reportedly believe Schnoor's death resulted from a targeted attack.

Anyone with information on Schnoor's death is asked to contact Detective Christian Berg at 507-774-7220.

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+