
Owatonna PD, BCA investigating after woman found dead under I-35 bridge

Owatonna Police officers were called to the scene on the 600 block of Florence Avenue around 10 p.m. on May 30, according to a release from the department.
Credit: ChiccoDodiFC - stock.adobe.com
flashing lights of the police car into the checkpoint in the city

OWATONNA, Minn. — The Owatonna Police Department and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating after a woman's body was found underneath a bridge on Interstate 35.

According to Rochester's KTTC-TV, the officers found 25-year-old Sabrina Schnoor of Elysian, who had suffered a single gunshot wound. Police reportedly believe Schnoor's death resulted from a targeted attack.

Anyone with information on Schnoor's death is asked to contact Detective Christian Berg at 507-774-7220.



