Owner of popular Gordy's Hi-Hat dies at 93

Known for its burgers, the restaurant was featured on the Food Network's "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives," hosted by Guy Fieri.

CLOQUET, Minn. — Gordon Lundquist, the owner of the well-known burger joint Gordy's Hi-Hat, has died, according to a post on the restaurant's social media page.

According to the post, Lundquist died Tuesday at his home. He was 93.

"Gordy was a wonderful father, grandfather, and great grandfather," the Facebook post reads. "He took tremendous pride in his work, and all of his employees throughout the years."

