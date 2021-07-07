Owner of popular Gordy's Hi-Hat dies at 93

CLOQUET, Minn. — Gordon Lundquist, the owner of the well-known burger joint Gordy's Hi-Hat, has died, according to a post on the restaurant's social media page.
According to the post, Lundquist died Tuesday at his home. He was 93.
"Gordy was a wonderful father, grandfather, and great grandfather," the Facebook post reads. "He took tremendous pride in his work, and all of his employees throughout the years."
Gordy's Hi-Hat, located in Cloquet, Minnesota, was a popular pitstop for anyone traveling around the Duluth area. Known for its burgers, the restaurant was featured on the Food Network's "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives," hosted by Guy Fieri.