Ox Cart Ale House reopens following stolen Jeep crash

ST PAUL, Minn. —
It's been more than four months since a stolen SUV crashed into Ox Cart Ale House at the intersection of 6th and Wall Street in St. Paul.
"They drove right through here, got T-boned at this intersection," said bar manager, Michael Lucero.
Lucero has worked here as a bar manager for two years.
"They hit everything here, and went all the way down to the dart boards," he said.
According to a criminal complaint, 18-year-old Moeshea Hart was one of three people inside the stolen Jeep that led officers on a high-speed chase before crashing into the restaurant back in February.
Officers found a loaded handgun with an extended magazine inside the stolen Jeep.
"It was all kind of hectic," said Lucero, describing the aftermath left behind.
The crash caused extensive damage to the popular restaurant, a favorite for those heading to CHS Field.
"Luckily they missed these beams right here, but everything else has been replaced," Lucero said.
It's a new lease on life.
"It's patio season and obviously the rooftop is our most lucrative spot, but a lot of people aren't aware we're back open after the incident," Lucero said.
Lucero says despite the late start they're ready to welcome people back in.
"Our rooftop patio, for sure, hands down, arguably the best and only one in St. Paul," he said. "Come see us, come hang out."
Hart faces several charges including car theft, fleeing police, and aiding and abetting a drive-by shooting.
According to court documents, Hart was released out of custody on a $60,000 dollars bond.
But late last month he was found by Saint Paul police to be in possession of a loaded AR-15.
Charges are expected and he is due back in court in early August for the previous charges.