Ox Cart Ale House reopens following stolen Jeep crash

ST PAUL, Minn. —

It's been more than four months since a stolen SUV crashed into Ox Cart Ale House at the intersection of 6th and Wall Street in St. Paul.



"They drove right through here, got T-boned at this intersection," said bar manager, Michael Lucero.



Lucero has worked here as a bar manager for two years.



"They hit everything here, and went all the way down to the dart boards," he said.



According to a criminal complaint, 18-year-old Moeshea Hart was one of three people inside the stolen Jeep that led officers on a high-speed chase before crashing into the restaurant back in February.



Officers found a loaded handgun with an extended magazine inside the stolen Jeep.



"It was all kind of hectic," said Lucero, describing the aftermath left behind.



The crash caused extensive damage to the popular restaurant, a favorite for those heading to CHS Field.



"Luckily they missed these beams right here, but everything else has been replaced," Lucero said.