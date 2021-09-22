Painting from day of Chauvin verdict up for auction, MN charities to benefit

Sean Garrison painted “Walking on Air” live on KARE11 and MSNBC during the verdict for the murder of George Floyd.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis artist who used paint and canvas to capture a range of emotions during the wait for the Derek Chauvin verdict is now auctioning off the painting, with several local charities poised to benefit.

On the day of the Chauvin verdict Sean Garrison spoke to KARE11 and MSNBC during live coverage outside the Hennepin County Courthouse. Garrison, an abstract painter, set up a canvas and began translating his feelings and the emotions of the crowd, into a painting that evolved through the course of the afternoon.

The color red dominated Garrison’s painting when the day began, reflecting his apprehension and dread for what might happen.

"I'm a little numb because we've been down this road before and we've always been let down before, 99.99 percent of the time we've been let down," he said.

After the jury returned a guilty verdict, and the crowd erupted with celebration, Garrison’s painting shifted and he added the color blue, reflecting peace and hope.

"This is what happens when justice is served, then everybody can breathe. The thing is, this is one of many (cases), but it's one. That's where we start."