Pandemic 'impacts' included in controversial Agape Movement contract

MINNEAPOLIS — The contract Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey approved with Agape Movement that was criticized by the city council mentions pandemic-related "impacts" and "hardships" in and around George Floyd Square, however, it's one of many goals listed.

Members of the Minneapolis City Council called attention to the contract last week during a council meeting, accusing the mayor of misusing his emergency powers to approve the $359,000 contract without the council's approval.

Got a copy of the city's $359,000 contract with Agape to reopen George Floyd Square. The mayor spent the money without council approval, through a COVID emergency rule, which was heavily criticized by some.



Pandemic "impacts" are cited, but it's only one goal among many:

Mayor Frey defended his actions in a statement, saying that the contract included pandemic-related issues. He also added that he worked with City Council Vice President Andrea Jenkins and Council Member Alondra Cano prior to approving the contract.

In the contract, the health department is listed as one of the departments in charge of operations. The contract also lays out specific responsibilities, including:

Referring community members to resources as needed, including services to address the disproportionate hardships that have compounded due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following any program policies and procedures as outlined by the City.

Providing information and resources on COVID-safe practices related to community gatherings and events.

Offering outreach and educational materials related to COVID as requested by community members and partners.

Providing access to COVID testing and vaccination resources to promote community safety and address inequity in access.

An excerpt from the contract reads: The Consultant will work with the City on a daily basis to monitor and address any community concerns that arise during the City’s initial work to increase public access to transit and emergency medical services, homes, and businesses while also addressing the disproportionate hardships that the COVID-19 pandemic has had in this area.

In a monetary breakdown of the contract, consultant personnel costs account for a majority of the funds – up to $300,000 – while program supplies, insurance costs and administrative costs account for the remaining $59,000.