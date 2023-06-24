Fire destroys popular tavern in Lutsen

The organization said all of its servers and network equipment were located in that area and resort communication will be limited until the equipment is restored.

LUTSEN, Minn. — A popular tavern in the Lutsen Mountains has been lost to a fire.

Papa Charlie's, which had served as a music and dining venue for the resort, was destroyed by a fire, according to a post from Lutsen Mountains.

"Sadly, we lost our beloved Papa Charlie's restaurant today in a fire. We thank the six local volunteer fire departments that responded keeping the fire contained to the Papa Charlie's building and keeping everyone safe," the company said in the post.

The organization also said all of its servers and network equipment were located in the restaurant, meaning resort communication will be limited until their equipment is restored.

