Paramedics team up with deputies in new partnership on the water

The initiative helps deputies focus on faster incident response and patient care.

SPRING PARK, Minn. — A new partnership is trying to keep you safer on the water this summer.

Hennepin County's Water Patrol Unit is putting Hennepin EMS paramedics in patrol boats on Lake Minnetonka.

It's one of Minnesota's largest and busiest lakes that Deputy Mathias Weinzierl patrols regularly.

"It’s a lot quieter now that the Fourth of July is over and behind us," said Weinzierl.

Longtime paramedic Becky Kopka will join him throughout the summer to ensure a faster incident response on the water.

"We'd be looking at 20 to 25 minutes on the reds, lights and sirens, to get across the lake from one point," said Kopka. "They would have to get that patient to shore and meet an ambulance where we could begin care."

The idea was born just six months ago and put into place just in time for the Fourth of July celebrations.

"Their hope was to get people who were serious about being out here and not just seeing it as a day on the lake," said Kopka.

There are 15 paramedics in all who are paired up and on board. They're focused on patient care with equipment to handle emergencies from dehydration to drowning and even delivering a baby.

"Think of it as an insurance policy," said Kopka. "You hope you don't need it, but if you do, it's there and it's readily available."

The program is considered permanent, but it's unclear how it will be conducted come winter. The deputies and paramedics say it would be helpful given the calls can be the same throughout the year.

