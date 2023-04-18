Parents ask for more security after body found in classroom at the U of M

Officials say a body was found inside a classroom in Appleby Hall Tuesday morning, but no foul play is suspected.

MINNEAPOLIS — Right now, there are more questions than answers as campus police embark on a death investigation at the University of Minnesota.

"How did they get there; who are they; how did they die?" asked U of M parent Erin Brumm.

Their cause of death was also unknown, but what is known, is that the person had no ties to the Twin Cities campus.

"It's alarming," said Brumm.

Brumm is a board member with the Campus Safety Coalition, made of up parents and alumni working with University personnel and city leaders to ensure public safety on campus.

"People that have no business being in those buildings, have no business being in those buildings. Period," said Brumm.

But according to the university, several campus facilities are designated for public use, including Appleby Hall, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Students are required to use their U-Card after public hours.

"My student has had some issues in the library and I keep being told that because the 'U' is a land grant university, those doors have to be open to the public. That is supposed to be a safe space for our students to study," said Brumm.

University leaders are now urging students to lock room doors, enter through the main entrances of buildings and not allow others to follow behind without an access card or fob.

"There's new administration coming into the 'U.' I really hope it's someone who prioritizes safety," said Brumm. "I hope that the new Regents that are going to be elected I hope they prioritize safety," said Brumm. "We need to get there — it's about our kids."

A university spokesperson sent us the following statement:

"Having academic buildings open to the public is common on our campuses and at other large public universities. This is true at Appleby Hall, which is open to the public from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. This UMN Public Safety website shares more information about building access designations and hours.



We work to balance keeping our buildings available to the public with security practices that promote the safest possible environment for our campus community, including a robust access control program across more than 25 million gross square feet on the Twin Cities campus. We have made investments to increase staffing for UMPD and University Security personnel, to ensure consistent access control during non-public building hours, and to enhance camera coverage for all University buildings across the system, a network that currently includes more than 4,600 cameras.



The best advice I can offer for keeping buildings secure, outside of public hours at least, is to be aware of surroundings, do not prop open doors or hold doors open for others, and to report any suspicious activity to UMPD."

