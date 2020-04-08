Parents of murdered Maple Grove woman hope to help other women in abusive relationships

Maria Fury was killed by her husband Joshua Fury on May 1. After pleading guilty, he killed himself in the Hennepin County Jail.

CHASKA, Minnesota — On Friday, the sentencing hearing for Josh Fury would have been held. The 29-year-old admitted he killed his wife Maria and hid her body in a crawl space in their Maple Grove home. Fury agreed to a plea deal that would have sent him to prison for 38 years.

But last Saturday, Fury killed himself in the Hennepin County Jail.

Maria's parents were prepared to give victim impact statements to honor their daughter in what they saw as their day in court.

Pledging to not to use the name of Maria's killer, they share what they hope will be Maria's legacy.

"We wanted the judge to know that this is really not just about a court case, this is about people," said Lissa Weimelt, Maria's mother.

If the sentencing hearing were held for the man who killed their daughter, Bill Pew and Lissa Weimelt would focus solely on Maria.

"That her life is honored, not her death is noticed. Her life is honored," Lissa said.

"She was kind of quiet and unassuming but very passionate and very loving," Bill said.

"The girl was a speed demon. Drove her car fast. Drove her snowmobile fast. Rode a horse fast. Tumbled in cheerleading fast," Lissa said.

Bill and Lissa adopted Maria from Mexico. They say as she grew up, she developed an unbelievable sense of fairness and honesty, and made them better people too. Maria, their only daughter, was killed in May by her husband at 28 years old.

"Thinking back to all memories and all the things we did, and all the plans we had going forward," Bill said as he became choked up.

"You know, I get lots of outreach for me, because I'm the mom. But this is the face of grief for a dad," Lissa said.

The face of grief for two parents determined to make sure, even in death, Maria makes a difference. They've started a non-profit called Maria's Voice to help domestic abuse victims and survivors, knowing now that those situations vary. It's not always obvious how serious a troubled relationship can become.

"She did not know she was in danger. Nor did we," Lissa said.

While their lives without Maria will never be the same, her memory and spirit will continue to help them grow and to help others.

"If we could help one girl to not go through this, Maria would be so proud," Bill said.