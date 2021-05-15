Lakeville parents organize prom for students after school cancelled it

"This whole pandemic for parents is breaking your kid's heart. Just telling them one thing after another is canceled."

LAKEVILLE, Minn. — Seniors at Lakeville North High School were able to enjoy prom Saturday night after parents stepped up to organize a dance at the Holiday Inn in Lakeville.

Jessica Freeburg spearheaded the event and says she's happy the seniors finally get to experience prom since it was canceled last year too.

"This whole pandemic for parents is breaking your kid's heart," Freeburg said. "Just telling them one thing after another is canceled."

Lakeville North is still holding a grand march at the school on Saturday. Freeburg said the dance at the Holiday Inn follows state guidelines by being at 50% capacity and students are required to wear masks.

Students did have to buy a ticket and will need to show an ID to get into the dance.

Freeburg and the other parents spent two days decorating the conference room and will be supplying dessert at the dance.